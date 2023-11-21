Cook County driver issued a citation in crash that damaged ISP squad car

article

A Cook County driver was cited after violating Scott's Law in a crash that damaged an Illinois State Police (ISP) squad car in Deerfield early Tuesday.

At about 4:11 a.m., an ISP trooper was stationary in the left lane of Interstate 294 southbound near Deerfield with emergency lights activated, authorities said.

At the time, the trooper was handling a previous traffic crash when a 2014 Toyota Corolla, traveling southbound, failed to move over and struck the left concrete median wall before striking the left side of the ISP squad car.

Fortunately, the trooper was outside the vehicle at the time of the crash and was uninjured.

The driver of the Toyota, 44-year-old Joseph W. Allietta of Niles, was also uninjured.

The passenger of the Toyota was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Allietta was issued citations for Scott's Law and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

So far this year, ISP has had 10 Move Over Law-related crashes, and in 2022, ISP had 23 Move Over Law-related crashes, where eight troopers sustained injuries, authorities said.

Anyone who violates Scott's Law faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in an injury to another person, the violator's driver's license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere from six months to two years.