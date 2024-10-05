Search continues for 13-year-old girl missing from Gary

A search warrant was executed Saturday, months after a 13-year-old girl was reported missing from Gary, Indiana.

Ja’Niyah McMichael was last seen on Aug. 11. Authorities, including the Gary Police Department, the FBI, and the Department of Child Services, have been collaborating to investigate her disappearance.

A Silver Alert was issued for Ja’Niyah on Sept. 5 with the Indiana State Police's approval. In addition, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has been involved in the search.

McMichael was described as a Black girl, standing 4-foot-3 inches tall and weighing 101 pounds.

Further details about the court-approved search warrant have been limited to "preserve the integrity of the case," according to Gary officials.

Officials are urging the public to stop spreading misinformation on social media, as it could hurt the investigation.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Gary Police Department at (219) 881-1229, the Department of Child Services Hotline at (800) 800-5556, or the FBI at (800) 225-5324, or submit tips online at www.tips.fbi.gov.