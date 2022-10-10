Search continues for man who kidnapped, sexually assaulted Chicago girl walking home from school

The search continues for a man who attacked a young Chicago Public Schools student who was on her way home from school last week.

A sketch of the man wanted by police was released this weekend, and on Monday, a group of activists met to demand answers and call for a federal investigation.

Around 3:30 p.m. last Thursday, an 11-year-old girl was walking home from school when a man came up behind her, put his hand on her mouth and pulled her into an alley in the 6200 block of South Indiana Avenue — close to Dulles Elementary School on 63rd Street.

"I was just so scared I didn’t know what to do", the girl said. "I was pushing my hands down when he was pulling up to get my shirt off. I was telling him no, stop, kicking at him, hitting him, everything."

The victim tells FOX 32 that she was dragged and stripped in an alley near her home. She said a man groped her from behind and began taking off his belt but then his phone rang.

"It was a girl, she said hello. So I kicked him in the face, got up and ran home," the victim said.

Police sketch the man wanted in the Oct. 6 attack | CPD

A group of community leaders are now offering a $4,000 reward, and they want to know how this crime could happen so close to a school where Safe Passage workers are supposed to be watching out for children.

"One of the issues that I have today is that that’s a block and a half that Safe Passage workers should have been able to see her, if they were out there doing what they are paid to do," said Andre Smith, CEO of Chicago Against Violence.

Smith wants a federal investigation so that safe passage is held accountable and to make sure that the workers are doing their jobs.

Chicago police say they continue to look for the suspect. He was described as a Black man around 45 to 60 years old and about 5'8 - 5'10. The offender has a thin build, graying hair, a mustache or goatee. He was wearing a black shirt with the right sleeve ripped, black jeans with a silver belt buckle and black work boots.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at (312) 492-3810.