Have you seen her? Search continues for missing girl, 17, on North Side
CHICAGO - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing 17-year-old girl on the city’s North Side.
Precious Ayeni was reported missing June 12 from the 7300 block of N Rogers Avenue, according to Chicago police.
She's described as being 5-foot-4 with brown eyes and black hair. Police said she is also known to frequently visit the DePaul University area.
Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Area 3 SVU Detectives at 312-744-8266.