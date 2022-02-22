Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 6:00 AM CST, Porter County, Jasper County
12
River Flood Warning
until MON 12:00 AM CST, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until FRI 8:00 AM CST, Newton County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 11:09 AM CST until TUE 2:15 PM CST, Cook County, DuPage County, Will County, Grundy County, Kendall County
River Flood Advisory
until SAT 12:00 AM CST, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
River Flood Advisory
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, LaSalle County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Grundy County, Southern Will County
River Flood Advisory
until SUN 6:00 AM CST, Newton County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 7:00 PM CST, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Kane County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 10:46 AM CST until TUE 1:45 PM CST, LaSalle County

Search for man who fell through Lake Michigan ice continues Tuesday

By
Published 
Portage
FOX 32 Chicago

Search continues for man who fell into Lake Michigan last night near Indiana Dunes

Crews are back out Tuesday in northwest Indiana looking for a man who fell through the Lake Michigan ice last night near the Indiana Dunes.

PORTAGE, Ind. - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is leading a search for a man who fell through the ice into Lake Michigan Monday.

Officers went out on foot after daybreak, searching the shoreline and other areas in West Beach at the Indiana Dunes National Park in Portage.

They walked the beach and the sandy hills, evaluating weather conditions. 

The missing man is in his 20s, from Indianapolis. He was with four friends Monday at about 5:30 p.m., walking along an ice shelf. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Friends told police they heard cracking and tried to get back to shore but the ice gave way and he fell in the water. 

Rescuers searched for a couple of hours in the dark and resumed today under conditions that have not improved much.

Officials said they will try using a boat equipped with sonar technology, but it does not work well in rough waters. They plan to take the boat out for a visual search.

Chicago student rescued after wandering onto Lake Michigan ice

A 24-year-old Chicago student was dangerously walking off the shore of frozen Lake Michigan, where emergency personnel escorted him off the ice Friday morning.