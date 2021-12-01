Search of suspicious vehicle at Orland Square Mall leads to drug, firearm charges against Chicago man

article

The search of a suspicious vehicle at Orland Square Mall on Tuesday lead to the arrest of a Chicago man.

Jabrail Myles, 27, has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, four counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a felon.

On Tuesday, Orland Park Tactical Officers noticed an unoccupied suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Orland Square mall, authorities said.

As officers investigated the vehicle, they discovered narcotics in plain view inside the vehicle.

Two subjects then returned to the vehicle a short time later, and the officers initiated contact.

The passenger of the vehicle, Myles, was searched and officers found five clear plastic bags of suspect cocaine, 11 individually packaged pills of suspect ecstasy and three plastic bags of suspect cannabis.

Officers also found 91 pills of suspect oxycodone, two ounces of suspect promethazine and a .40 caliber Glock handgun, authorities said.

Myles allegedly admitted that the items in the vehicle were his possessions.

He was taken into custody, and appeared in court on Wednesday.

A judge issued a $10,000 bond and Myles was released.