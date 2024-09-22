Search underway for missing Elk Grove Township teen

article

The Brief Perla Zumaya, 17, was reported missing Friday after leaving her home in unincorporated Elk Grove Township without her cellphone. She's described as being 5-feet-tall with brown eyes and black hair; last wearing a black hoodie and white Nike shoes. Anyone with more information should contact the Cook County Sheriff's Police Detectives at 708-865-4896.



Authorities are continuing the search for 17-year-old Perla Zumaya, who was reported missing after leaving her home on Friday without her cellphone.

The teen, from unincorporated Elk Grove Township, is described as being 5-feet-tall with brown eyes and black hair, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Zumaya was also wearing a black hoodie and white Nike shoes at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with more information on Zumaya's whereabouts is urged to contact the Cook County Sheriff's Police Detectives at 708-865-4896, or to call the non-emergency number at 847-635-1188.