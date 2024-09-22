Expand / Collapse search

Search underway for missing Elk Grove Township teen

By Cody King
Published  September 22, 2024 7:59pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago
Pictured is Perla Zumaya, 17. (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Authorities are continuing the search for 17-year-old Perla Zumaya, who was reported missing after leaving her home on Friday without her cellphone.

The teen, from unincorporated Elk Grove Township, is described as being 5-feet-tall with brown eyes and black hair, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Zumaya was also wearing a black hoodie and white Nike shoes at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with more information on Zumaya's whereabouts is urged to contact the Cook County Sheriff's Police Detectives at 708-865-4896, or to call the non-emergency number at 847-635-1188.