Search underway for missing person in Lake Michigan
CHICAGO - Chicago police, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, are conducting a search for a missing person who went underwater in Lake Michigan on Sunday.
The incident occurred in the afternoon near the Chicago Yacht Club.
Emergency personnel responded in large numbers to the situation. The Chicago Police Department released a short statement, saying in part, "The marine unit responded to a person in the water that has yet to resurface."
The Coast Guard has yet to respond to a request for details. The search remains ongoing.