Search underway for missing person in Lake Michigan

The Brief Chicago police and the Coast Guard are searching for a missing person in Lake Michigan.

The person went underwater near the Chicago Yacht Club on Sunday afternoon.

No further details have been released as the investigation continues.

Chicago police, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, are conducting a search for a missing person who went underwater in Lake Michigan on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the afternoon near the Chicago Yacht Club.

Emergency personnel responded in large numbers to the situation. The Chicago Police Department released a short statement, saying in part, "The marine unit responded to a person in the water that has yet to resurface."

The Coast Guard has yet to respond to a request for details. The search remains ongoing.