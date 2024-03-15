Search underway for suspect in Green Line train robbery

article

A search is underway for a suspect accused in a robbery on a Green Line train earlier this week.

The robbery happened at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday at 1601 W. Lake Street, at the Green Line's Ashland stop.

Chicago police say the victim was riding on the train when they were approached by the suspect, a man between 40-50 years old.

The suspect stole the victim's property "by the use of force," according to CPD. Further details haven't been released and it's unknown if there were any injuries.

Anyone with more information on the suspect or the incident is urged to contact CPD's Bureau of Detectives - Mass Transit Section at 312-745-4706.