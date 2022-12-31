Second boy charged with carjacking 68-year-old at gunpoint at Chicago gas station

A second teenage boy has been charged in connection with an armed carjacking earlier this month in Englewood on Chicago's South Side.

The 15-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a 68-year-old man at gunpoint while he was at a gas station on Dec. 5 in the 6600 block of South State Street, Chicago police said in a statement.

The teen was arrested Friday in the 6800 block of South Cornell Avenue, according to police.

He was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Dec. 19 in connection with the same carjacking, according to police.

No further information was immediately available.