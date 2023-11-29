Second City faculty union authorizes strike as negotiations stall

Faculty at the training center for The Second City could be hitting the picket line at any moment.

It's not the first time faculty has gone on strike this year. Members of the Association of International Comedy Educators (AICE) hit the picket line in early October, as well.

The union announced current talks have stalled. They've been negotiating with the company for more than two years, demanding better wages among other issues at hand.

"We are seeing progress here and there, but not on main sticking points, and not fast enough," said AICE member and The Second City teacher Ana Silva. "No one wants to strike, but no one wanted to be at the bargaining table for two years, either.

The next bargaining date is Dec. 12.