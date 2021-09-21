Second man charged in fatal Austin shooting

Murder charges have been filed against a second man in connection with a fatal Austin shooting that left one dead and three others wounded in July.

Antonio Cole, 23, was arrested Monday in the 2600 block of South California Avenue in Marshall Square, Chicago police said.

Cole was identified as one of the offenders who shot and killed 29-year-old Alexander Davis of Fernwood on July 16, Chicago police said.

About 11:55 p.m. on July 16, four men were standing outside in the 700 block of North Lockwood Avenue when three people approached them and fired shots, Chicago police said.

Davis was struck in the head and back and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A man, 40, suffered gunshot wounds to the hip and leg and another man, 45, was also struck in the leg, police said. Both men were transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

A fourth man, 62, suffered a graze wound to the back and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Cole was charged with first degree murder and is scheduled for bond court Tuesday, police said.

Ladarius Scott, 21 | Chicago Police Department

Another murder charge had been filed in September against 21-year-old Ladarius Scott. Scott was one of the shooters who killed Davis and wounded three others, police said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.