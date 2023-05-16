Expand / Collapse search

Second man charged in shooting, robbery of Dakotah Earley

Crime and Public Safety
CHICAGO - A second man is facing charges in the shooting and robbery of Dakotah Earley.

The 18-year-old along with 19-year-old Tyshon Brownlee are accused of confronting 23-year-old Dakotah Earley with a gun on May 6, 2022, near the DePaul University campus in the 1300 block of West Webster Avenue. They allegedly took Earley's cellphone and got into a struggle with him. Brownlee then shot Earley three times, twice in the back and once in the neck, police said.

Earley lost his leg as a result of his injuries.

The second man who was charged has not been identified because he was a minor at the time of the shooting.

He was arrested Monday in Maywood and charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and criminal trespass to a vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.

Dakotah Earley sues Chicago, Lightfoot, Supt. Brown over police pursuit policy

Dakotah Earley nearly died and lost part of his leg after a shooting in Lincoln Park that lawyers say could have been prevented by the city of Chicago if it weren't for police pursuit policies in place.

Tyshon Brownlee, 19, of Oak Park was charged a year ago in the shooting of Earley and in four other robberies in the area over a span of two days.

Prosecutors said Brownlee confessed to the crime spree when taken into custody. 

Brownlee was charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm, armed robbery with the discharge of a firearm, and attempted first-degree murder.

Lawyers for Earley announced a lawsuit against the Chicago Police Department this February.