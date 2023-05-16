Second man charged in shooting, robbery of Dakotah Earley

A second man is facing charges in the shooting and robbery of Dakotah Earley.

The 18-year-old along with 19-year-old Tyshon Brownlee are accused of confronting 23-year-old Dakotah Earley with a gun on May 6, 2022, near the DePaul University campus in the 1300 block of West Webster Avenue. They allegedly took Earley's cellphone and got into a struggle with him. Brownlee then shot Earley three times, twice in the back and once in the neck, police said.

Earley lost his leg as a result of his injuries.

The second man who was charged has not been identified because he was a minor at the time of the shooting.

He was arrested Monday in Maywood and charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and criminal trespass to a vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.

Tyshon Brownlee, 19, of Oak Park was charged a year ago in the shooting of Earley and in four other robberies in the area over a span of two days.

Prosecutors said Brownlee confessed to the crime spree when taken into custody.

Brownlee was charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm, armed robbery with the discharge of a firearm, and attempted first-degree murder.

Lawyers for Earley announced a lawsuit against the Chicago Police Department this February.