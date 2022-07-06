Second teen charged in deadly drive-by shooting in Albany Park

A second teenager was charged with murder in the fatal drive-by shooting of a man last May in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood.

The 16-year-old is accused of shooting and killing 37-year-old Michael Conrad who was sitting in a car around 7:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Hamlin Avenue, police said.

Conrad was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. A 33-year-old woman was also in the car during the shooting but was not injured, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was also arrested and charged in the murder.

The teenager was arrested Tuesday in the Illinois Medical District.

He is due in bond court Wednesday