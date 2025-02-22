Altercation with security guard on Chicago's Near West Side leads to gunfire, SWAT response

An altercation between a suspect and a security guard on the Near West Side led to the discharge of a gun and a SWAT response Saturday morning.

The incident happened in the 1300 block of South Racine Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Incident turns violent

What we know:

A little after 9 a.m., a 23-year-old man refused to leave the building.

The 57-year-old security guard working at the location tried to escort the other man from the premises.

A physical altercation ensued and the suspect struck the security guard in the face. He got control of the security guard’s gun.

The suspect shot the gun but didn’t hit anyone.

The security guard got away and called the police.

Officers, including SWAT, responded to the scene, cleared the building and took the suspect into custody without further incident.

No injuries were reported. Area detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

Charges are pending, but police did not specify what kind of charges.

Police did not identify the suspect.