Security guard shot in Little Village

A security guard was held at gunpoint and then shot Sunday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

Two men were at a party about 3:15 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Cermak Road when one of them dropped a handgun on the floor, Chicago police said.

The security guard, a 36-year-old man, picked it up and put it in his waistband before escorting the pair out of the party, police said.

The men called a group of male friends who drove to the venue in a 2019 Dodge Ram and held the guard at gunpoint, police said. One of the men who was escorted out grabbed the gun from the guard’s waistband and shot him twice in the leg before fleeing in the Dodge.

The guard got in his vehicle and drove to 28th Street and Kedzie Avenue where he flagged down officers, police said. His condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.

No arrests have been made as Area Central detectives investigate.