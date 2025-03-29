SEIU Board removes member over controversial Facebook posts

The Brief SEIU board voted to remove Ramona T. Bonilla-Anaiel after her Facebook posts were deemed racist, homophobic, and transphobic. Her attorney, Frank Avila, defended her actions as protected free speech under the First Amendment. Bonilla-Anaiel claims she was not informed about the hearing proceedings beforehand and also serves as Chief Union Steward for Chicago Public Schools.



A board member of the Service Employees International Union was removed following a disciplinary hearing Saturday morning.

What we know:

Board members voted to remove third-term executive Ramona T. Bonilla-Anaiel due to Facebook posts deemed racist, homophobic, and transphobic.

Her attorney, Frank Avila, issued a statement in response:

"They're trying to kick her out of her post. They're trying to punish her for her free speech. Her free speech is paramount. It's the First Amendment in the U.S. Constitution and there's nothing in her posts that are criminal, nothing that Facebook took them down for," Avila said.

What's next:

Bonilla-Anaiel claims she was not consulted about the hearing proceedings before the meeting.

She also serves as the Chief Union Steward for Chicago Public Schools.