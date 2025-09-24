Semi rollover crash spills gravel across Chicago-area road

The Brief A semi ran a red light and hit a car Wednesday morning at Route 176 and Haligus Road, causing the truck to roll over and spill gravel. Both drivers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The semi driver from Wisconsin was cited for ignoring a traffic signal.



A semi rolled over after running a red light and crashing into a car Wednesday morning in Chicago's northwest suburbs.

What we know:

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. between a semi that was traveling eastbound sedan that was going northbound through the Route 176 and Haligus Road intersection in Crystal Lake.

The collision caused the semi to roll over and spill its load of gravel, shutting down a portion of the roadway.

Both drivers were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi, a Wisconsin resident, was cited for disregarding a traffic control device.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Crystal Lake police at (815) 356-3620.