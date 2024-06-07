Semi-truck crashes into gas station in far south suburbs

A semi-truck has crashed into a gas station in the far south suburbs, possibly causing a gas leak.

The crash happened Friday afternoon at a BP gas station on Dixie Highway in Kankakee County.

Injuries are unknown at this time. Details on what led to the crash have also not been released.

The Kankakee County Sheriff's Office warned that there may be a fuel leak that resulted from the crash.

Drivers in the area are urged to find an alternate route and to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.