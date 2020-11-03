Sen. Dick Durbin re-elected to the U.S. Senate, AP projects

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, the second highest ranking Democratic Senator, was re-elected into the Senate Tuesday night.

The candidates who ran against Durbin included Republican former Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran; wealthy Chicago businessman Willie Wilson, running under his own party; Green Party candidate David Black; and Libertarian Danny Malouf.

Polls officially closed in Illinois at 7 p.m.

More details to follow soon. Check back with FOX 32 for updates.