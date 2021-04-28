Sen. Tim Scott offers GOP rebuttal to Biden’s 1st address to Congress

WASHINGTON- Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina delivered Republicans’ rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s first joint address to Congress Wednesday night, taking aim at COVID-19 restrictions while praising the GOP and Donald Trump’s previous efforts to restore the U.S. economy.

Scott, who is the only Black Republican in the Senate, served as the face of the party after Biden addresses the nation. Considered a potential 2024 presidential candidate, Scott is a leading GOP voice on race and criminal justice reform, and he is popular with both the pro-Donald Trump and moderate wings of the party.

Scott released excerpts of his speech Wednesday afternoon to media outlets ahead of his prime-time rebuttal, criticizing COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions on schools.

"Locking vulnerable kids out of the classroom is locking adults out of their future," Scott will say. "Our public schools should have reopened months ago. Other countries’ did. Private and religious schools did. Science has shown for months that schools are safe."

RELATED: Biden address to Congress: What time, how to watch and what he’ll say

"But too often, powerful grown-ups set science aside. And kids like me were left behind," the excerpt continued.

Advertisement

Scott will also laud Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination efforts.

"Thanks to Operation Warp Speed and the Trump Administration, our country is flooded with safe and effective vaccines. Thanks to our bipartisan work last year, job openings are rebounding," he said.

He also plans to give credit to the GOP for the country’s economy before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Just before COVID, we had the most inclusive economy in my lifetime," he added. "The lowest unemployment ever recorded for African-Americans, Hispanics, and Asian-Americans. The lowest for women in nearly 70 years. Wages were growing faster for the bottom 25% than the top 25%."

"That happened because Republicans focused on expanding opportunity for all Americans," he said.

RELATED: Biden's first 100 days: A look at what the president has done since taking office

Brought up by a single mother who worked backbreaking hours as a nursing assistant, the 55-year-old Scott has spent a decade in Congress representing South Carolina.

Scott, among only 11 Black senators in history, has used riveting Senate speeches to detail his own distressing encounters with the law. He's described being pulled over 18 times while driving since 2000 and being stopped by a U.S. Capitol security officer who didn't recognize him as recently as 2019, even though Scott was wearing a senator's lapel pin.

"While I thank God I have not endured bodily harm, I have, however, felt the pressure applied by the scales of justice when they are slanted," he said during a 2016 Senate speech. "I have felt the anger, the frustration, the sadness and the humiliation that comes with feeling like you’re being targeted for nothing more than being just yourself."

At the same time, Scott has remained a party loyalist who seldom makes waves and, like many Republicans, often avoided publicly criticizing Trump. Scott voted against removing Trump from office after the then-president's House impeachment on charges of fomenting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, saying later, "The one person I don’t blame is President Trump."

Scott, from North Charleston, South Carolina, nearly dropped out of high school. He tells of a life-changing turnabout after befriending a businessman who became a mentor and stressed the value of hard work.

RELATED: Harris, Pelosi make history as 1st women to share stage during Biden's Congressional address

After graduating college, he entered the insurance and real estate businesses and was elected to the Charleston County Council. He was a co-chairman of the 1996 reelection campaign of Sen. Strom Thurmond, R-S.C., an overt segregationist decades earlier. When Scott was elected to the House in 2010, his closest GOP primary rival was Thurmond's son Paul.

Then-Gov. Nikki Haley appointed Scott to the Senate in 2013 when Sen. Jim DeMint resigned. Scott was easily elected to complete DeMint's term in 2014 and to his own six-year term in 2016, and is a favorite for reelection next year.

Scott joined Haley in 2015 when she announced the removal of the Confederate flag from the State House following the 2015 Charleston church massacre. The decision infuriated some conservatives. A White supremacist killed nine Black parishioners in that shooting.

RELATED: House passes George Floyd Justice in Policing Act

Scott spoke out in the past against some of Trump's racially offensive remarks and actions in measured tones. He said the president's "moral authority" was compromised when Trump described "very fine people on both sides" after violence erupted between neo-Nazis and counter-demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

Scott has long championed old-school conservative ideas such as tax breaks for companies investing in poor communities and federal aid that families could use for private schools. He has a solidly conservative voting record, backing Trump's Supreme Court nominees and the failed drive to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law.

The senator is also the lead GOP negotiator as the two parties seek an accord on legislation overhauling police procedures. The issue has long eluded compromise despite national attention fanned by last year’s killing of George Floyd, a Black man, and this month’s conviction of a former Minneapolis police officer in his slaying.

In March, the House passed The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. The bill would ban chokeholds and "qualified immunity" for law enforcement and create national standards for policing in a bid to bolster accountability.

The Senate has not voted on it yet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

