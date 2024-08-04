Series of armed robberies targeting pedestrians on Chicago's West Side

Chicago police are investigating a series of armed robberies targeting pedestrians in the West Side of the city.

Since June, there have been five incidents where individuals were approached by one or two male offenders while walking or parking in alleys.

Police said the offenders were possibly teenagers and were between 5’7" and 6’0". They wore dark clothing and face masks. In each incident, the suspects demanded personal belongings such as wallets, cellphones, purses, and even vehicles at gunpoint.

The robberies occurred in the following locations and dates:

4700 block of W. Maypole Ave. on June 24 between 12:00 a.m. and 1:30 a.m.

4700 block of W. Washington Blvd. on July 1 at 10:00 p.m.

4600 block of W. Monroe St. on July 12 at 10:00 p.m.

4900 block of W. Erie St. on July 15 at 2:55 a.m.

4200 block of W. Walton St. on July 21 at 1:30 a.m.

The Chicago Police Department urged residents in the area to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to authorities. Anyone with information regarding these incidents was asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-744-8200.