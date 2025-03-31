Chicago weather: Another round of severe storms Wednesday

Many areas are still cleaning up from Sunday's severe storms, and we're watching another system that will likely bring severe weather to Chicagoland on Wednesday.

Fox 32 Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls has the forecast.

What to expect:

Tonight and Tuesday will be quiet.

Skies will become mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the lower 30s. Tuesday will bring increasing clouds and then possibly a few showers in the afternoon/early evening with highs in the 40s. A better chance of rain and storms will arrive early Wednesday morning.

Ahead of a warm front, rain and storms will move into Chicagoland after midnight, and some may be strong with hail and wind as the main threat.

Following the warm front, temperatures are expected to soar to near 70 degrees during the day on Wednesday. The cold front associated with this storm system will swing through in the afternoon, providing another chance for severe storms.

Timeline:

The timeframe to watch during the day on Wednesday will be from midday through early evening.

Details and timing may evolve as we get closer to Wednesday's system, but for now it appears that all hazards will be possible with our second round of storms. That includes damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes.

Thursday will be a calmer day with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. A few showers may develop on Friday, but otherwise it'll be a quiet day for the Cubs home opener with highs near 50 degrees.

A few rain showers are possible on Saturday with highs around 50. Dry skies are expected on Sunday with highs near 50.