Series of armed robberies reported on the South Side: police

Police are warning residents of a string of armed robberies reported in July and August in the Hyde Park and Kenwood neighborhoods.

In each incident, three males approach victims on foot, display a black handgun and take the victim's personal property or vehicle before fleeing the scene, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened:

About 2:55 a.m. July 27 in the 5100 block of South Kimbark Avenue;

About 9:30 p.m. July 29 in the 5400 block of South Woodlawn Avenue;

About 7:15 p.m. July 31 in the 5200 block of South Kimbark Avenue;

About 7:25 p.m. Aug. 2 in the 1400 block of East Hyde Park Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.