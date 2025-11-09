‘Service goes beyond enforcement’: Cook County Sheriff’s Office aids those in need

The Brief Officers with the Cook County Sheriff’s Housing Assistance Resource Program (SHARP) distributed food, water, warm clothing, and essential items to Chicagoans in need ahead of the winter storm. The team visited city underpasses, providing backpacks and care packages while emphasizing compassion, dignity, and care for those facing hardship. The Sheriff’s Office said its mission "goes beyond enforcement," aiming to ensure no one is left unseen. Residents needing help can contact the SHARP Team at 312-415-6827.



Officers from the Sheriff's housing Assistance Resource Program (SHARP) distributed everyday essentials to Chicagoans in need, just in time for the winter storm.

What we know:

The team visited underpasses throughout the city to give out food, water, warm clothing, socks, and essential toiletries, along with backpacks and care packages to meet their everyday needs.

"For those facing tough circumstances, these small gestures represent more than just basic necessities. They show compassion, dignity, and care," the office said in a statement.

Stephanie Wooley, who is legally disabled, has struggled to find housing in shelters due to having a service animal. But this small act of kindness meant a lot to her.

"I think it's a great opportunity for people to realize that the law is not always against you, and a lot of the times, there are very good people out here, and they just want to help us," Wooley said.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office said "service goes beyond enforcement." They want to make sure no one goes left unseen.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, reach out to the Sheriff's SHARP Team at 312-415-6827.