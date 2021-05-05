Several female Northwestern faculty members plan to protest promotion of athletics department employee

Several female Northwestern faculty members are planning to protest the promotion of an athletics department employee tied to controversy.

Mike Polisky is taking over as Athletic Director. He's a defendant in an ongoing lawsuit filed by a cheerleader who says Polisky ignored her complaints of being harassed and exploited at school-sanctioned events.

Polisky had been the school's Deputy Athletic Director for external affairs before being promoted.

The lawsuit was filed in January by Hayden Richardson, a sophomore who had joined the cheerleading team.

It alleges there were repeated instances of cheerleaders being groped by drunken fans and alumni during university-sanctioned events.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

In a letter to the provost, faculty members say in part - "the hiring of Polisky... signals a troubling continuity in athletic department leadership that... failed the university and its students in significant ways."

The group plans to hold a protest this Friday followed by a march to the school president's home.

Advertisement

FOX 32 reached out to Northwestern for comment, but have not heard back.