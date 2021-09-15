Several people shot with paintballs Tuesday in Wicker Park

Several people were struck with paintballs Tuesday evening along a busy stretch in the Wicker Park neighborhood.

Police said there were two incidents where an occupant in a dark-colored SUV shot paintballs at people as they stood on the sidewalk around 8:45 p.m. in the 1800 block and 2000 block of West Division Street.

No injuries were reported and police have no one in custody at this time.

Within the past year, hundreds of paintball gun attacks have been reported across the city.