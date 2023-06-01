Several people transported to area hospitals after officer-involved shooting in Fuller Park: CFD

Seven people were transported to area hospitals, including three Chicago police officers after shots were fired in Fuller Park Thursday night.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, shots were fired in the 4200 block of South Wells.

It is unknown if all seven individuals were shot, or the extent of their injuries, however, CFD relayed this information about the individuals transported to hospitals:

Three CPD officers were transported in good condition.

Two civilians were transported in good condition.

Two others were transported in serious to critical condition.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said they are investigating this as an officer-involved shooting, but did not provide any additional details.

FOX 32 has reached out to Chicago police for more information.

