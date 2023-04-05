Severe weather prompts ground stop at Chicago airports

Ground stops have been issued at Chicago airports due to severe weather in the surrounding area.

O'Hare International Airport has been issued a ground stop until 9:15 a.m. Over 100 flights have been delayed as of 8:30 a.m. The average delay is about 45 minutes and increasing.

A ground stop is in effect for Midway International Airport until 9:30 a.m. due to thunderstorms. Midway has reported 50 delays with the average wait of an hour or more.

There is a Wind Advisory in effect for several Chicago-area counties until 4 p.m. A majority of Chicago-area counties are under a Sever Thunderstorm Watch until 11 a.m.

