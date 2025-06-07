Chicago police seek sexual assault suspect on West Side

The Brief A woman was sexually assaulted and robbed early Saturday in Chicago’s Garfield Park neighborhood, police said. The attacker forced her into an empty lot in the 3900 block of West Huron Street around midnight. He fled after the assault, and detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect.



Police are investigating an aggravated criminal sexual assault that took place early Saturday in the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood.

What we know:

A woman was forced into an empty lot in the 3900 block of West Huron Street around midnight, according to a community alert by the Chicago Police Department. Authorities said the suspect, an unidentified man, sexually assaulted her and stole personal belongings before fleeing the scene.

The suspect was described as a thin Black male with dreadlocks, last seen wearing a gray shirt.

What you can do:

Area Four detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call (312) 746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JJ284523.

Police urge residents to stay aware of their surroundings, walk in well-lit areas, and call 911 to report any suspicious activity.