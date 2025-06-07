Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police seek sexual assault suspect on West Side

By Will Hager
Published  June 7, 2025 2:59pm CDT
East Garfield Park
The Brief

    • A woman was sexually assaulted and robbed early Saturday in Chicago’s Garfield Park neighborhood, police said. 
    • The attacker forced her into an empty lot in the 3900 block of West Huron Street around midnight. 
    • He fled after the assault, and detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect.

CHICAGO - Police are investigating an aggravated criminal sexual assault that took place early Saturday in the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood.

What we know:

A woman was forced into an empty lot in the 3900 block of West Huron Street around midnight, according to a community alert by the Chicago Police Department. Authorities said the suspect, an unidentified man, sexually assaulted her and stole personal belongings before fleeing the scene.

The suspect was described as a thin Black male with dreadlocks, last seen wearing a gray shirt.

What you can do:

Area Four detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call (312) 746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JJ284523.

Police urge residents to stay aware of their surroundings, walk in well-lit areas, and call 911 to report any suspicious activity.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.

