Sexual misconduct accusations lead to dismissal of 10 CPS staff members

The Office of the Inspector General conducted an investigation at Marine Leadership Academy in Logan Square into allegations of misconduct between students and adults.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said the investigation uncovered inappropriate relationships between staff and students.

"Unfortunately, some of these relationships appeared to have been tolerated or even covered up by other adults who vowed to protect our children and their care," Martinez said at a news conference Friday.

Martinez said there are "substantiated findings" against 12 Marine Leadership Academy employees and one volunteer at the academy.

Ten of the individuals have already been terminated from their positions or are currently in the process of being dismissed.

The findings uncovered the following:

One adult had a sexual relationship with a student

One adult groomed a student and then began a sexual relationship after the student graduated

One adult sexually harassed and retaliated against a student

One groomed a student and crossed the boundaries with others

Six failed to report and actively hid suspected violations

Three adults still remain under investigation for inappropriate personal relationships with students, but there is no evidence of sexual abuse, Martinez said.

All staff members in this investigation have been removed from the school.

A full report is expected to be released by end of business Friday.

This is a developing story.