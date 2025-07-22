Sexual predator busted after recording kids at Walmart with hidden camera: police

article

The Brief A registered sexual predator was arrested after being caught secretly recording women and children at a New Lenox Walmart using a hidden key fob camera. Police say Paul T. Raibley, 61, was linked to incidents on July 2 and July 18, and a search of his home uncovered dozens of videos of juveniles. Raibley now faces multiple felony charges and is being held in the Will County Adult Detention Facility.



A suburban Chicago man is facing charges after allegedly secretly recording videos of women and children at a local Walmart using a hidden camera.

What we know:

Officers were first called to the New Lenox store on July 2 after an employee saw a man taking a photo under the clothing of an adult female customer. The man fled when confronted.

Police were again called to the same Walmart on Friday after the same employee reported seeing the suspect, later identified as 61-year-old Paul T. Raibley of Joliet, taking photos of children with a device disguised as a key fob. Railey has been a registered sexual predator in the state of Illinois since 2007.

Store surveillance confirmed Raibley’s involvement in both incidents, police said. Officers recovered the key fob camera and later executed search warrants on Raibley’s phone and residence. Investigators found dozens of videos showing juveniles in public, including footage from the July 2 and July 18 incidents.

Raibley has been charged with three counts of child photography by a sex offender, a Class 2 felony, and one count of unauthorized video recording, a Class 4 felony.

What's next:

Raibley is being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility pending a pre-trial detention hearing.