Shaq plans to open two 'Big Chicken' restaurants in Cook County

A basketball superstar is bringing his restaurant chain to the Chicago area.

Shaquille O’Neal is scheduled to open his first Illinois location for his Big Chicken restaurant.

The restaurant plans to make its debut in Rosemont this June.

Meanwhile, the Daily Herald reports that Schaumburg trustees approved a parking variation this week that will pave the way for a second Big Chicken location in the northwest suburb.

Shaq’s chain restaurant was founded in 2018.