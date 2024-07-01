Share Our Spare hosts 'Christmas in July' drive to support Chicago families in need

How many baby items do you have in storage that you’re never going to use again?

In this morning’s Good News Guarantee, we introduce you to a nonprofit that will take the items off your hands and gift them to Chicago families in need.

At a warehouse on the Northwest Side, Santa’s helpers are gearing up for Christmas in July.

"Typically we start thinking about Christmas in September or October, but in Chicago it can get really cold really fast so we started to be a little proactive this year, we started thinking about winter in July," said Alex Goodfellow, the executive director of Share Our Spare.

Each month, the nonprofit provides more than 500,000 diapers and 400,000 essential items to families in the Chicagoland area. And it’s all thanks to your donations.

"There's an immense sense of gratitude, because living in low-income communities or living in poverty often times creates a lot of stress in the household so that sense of relief knowing that there's going to be a consistent supply of a basic need for their children, just gives us a sense of relief and gratitude," said Sarah Spunt, the executive director of LIFT-Chicago, a nonprofit in Bronzeville that receives donations for families.

"Without Share Our Spare, we wouldn't be able to help families meet their basic needs," she added.

Since 2011, Share Our Spare has helped families with children from birth to age 5. It’s a one-stop-shop to drop gently used strollers, safe sleep items, clothing and toys, making everyone feel good that they’re making a difference.

"As a mom, I cannot imagine not being able to have a clean diaper or not being able to have an adequate coat for my kid. It just feels that it’s necessary and someone has to do it and so it's the work that we're meant to be doing," Goodfellow said.

Share Our Spare’s "Christmas in July" drive is going on now. They’re looking for nearly new coats, snow pants, boots, hats, gloves and scarves. If you’d like to get a group together to sort items in the warehouse or host a drive, go to ShareOurSpare.org.