Shaw's Crab House celebrates 40 years with classic menu revival

One of Chicago’s most iconic seafood restaurants is hitting a major milestone, and they’re celebrating the best way they know how—by bringing back fan-favorite dishes from the past.

What we know:

Shaw’s Crab House, one of the oldest restaurants in the Lettuce Entertain You group, is turning 40 in April.

Over the years, the restaurant has remained a staple in Chicago’s dining scene, serving up fresh seafood with a blend of East Coast and New Orleans influences.

Since opening, Shaw’s has served 10 million oysters and welcomed 8 million customers. On an average day, more than 800 oysters are shucked and served.

The restaurant was also one of the first oyster bars in the city.

To mark the occasion, the restaurant is reviving some of its original menu items, including Sautéed Frog Legs and Blue Crab Stuffed Shrimp.

Alongside the food, Shaw’s is offering celebratory drinks, such as the M2 martini.

What they're saying:

Not much has changed at Shaw's, and it's their consistency that keeps customers coming back for generations.

"We truly are. I think that's what makes us timeless, is that we're not trying to keep up with the passing days. We're trying to evoke a spirit from a different time that I think everybody loves," said Bill Nevruz, executive partner at Shaw’s Crab House, who has been with the restaurant for 25 years.

Here’s to another 40 years—cheers!