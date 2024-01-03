Shedd Aquarium's free days for Illinois residents return in 2024

Chicago's Shedd Aquarium is offering free admission to Illinois residents on select days this year.

Shedd showcases aquatic life from around the world and "touch experiences" so guests can find out what some of the animals feel like.

The free days begin January 9-16, 23-25, 30, and 31. They continue in February on the following dates: 1, 6-8, 13-15, 20-22, and 27-29.

Shedd will also offer free admission to Illinois residents every Tuesday evening in March, April, May and June from 5 to 9 p.m.

The aquarium said the dates provided were just part of the initial 2024 schedule, with more free admission days anticipated.

Tickets must be secured ahead of a visit using Shedd’s website using a valid Illinois ID. Adults must also show proof of residency in person when redeeming tickets.

Shedd Aquarium is home to 32,000 aquatic animals.