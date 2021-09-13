Shedd restarts programs allowing visitors to interact one-on-one with belugas, sharks and penguins

The Shedd Aquarium is restarting some of the programs that allow guests to interact one-on-one with animals.

The aquarium is once again taking reservations for the Beluga Encounter, Shark Feeding Tour and Penguin Encounter. During these programs, visitors are allowed to talk with experts, get close to the animals, and in some cases feed them.

Prices and dates for the programs are:

Beluga Encounter, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting in October. $200/person or $170/member.

Shark Feeding Tour, Saturdays and Sundays starting in October. $94.95/12 and up, $84.95/children or $50/member

Penguin Encounter, 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on selected dates starting immediately. $94.95/12 and up, $84.95/children or $50/member.

