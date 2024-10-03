Illinois health officials investigating Shigella cases linked to LongHorn Steakhouse restaurant

The Brief The St. Clair County Health Department is investigating a cluster of gastrointestinal illnesses linked to a LongHorn Steakhouse in Fairview Heights. At least 12 people who dined at the restaurant have tested positive for Shigella, with six requiring hospitalization. The investigation is ongoing and health officials are urging those who recently dined at the restaurant to seek medical advice if symptoms develop.



Health officials are investigating a cluster of Shigella infections tied to a LongHorn Steakhouse in Fairview Heights, after at least 12 people fell ill following visits to the restaurant last month.

The St. Clair County Health Department has confirmed that 14 people have tested positive for Shigella, a bacterial infection that causes fever and diarrhea – sometimes bloody – often with severe stomach cramping. Twelve of those affected dined at the LongHorn Steakhouse on North Illinois Street between Sept. 21 and 22. Six people have been hospitalized.

Shigella, which can spread through contaminated food or close contact with an infected person, typically causes symptoms one to two days after exposure. The illness usually lasts five to seven days, though severe cases may last longer.

The St. Clair County Health Department is working with the Illinois Department of Public Health to investigate the cases. The restaurant has been cooperating with authorities as they work to determine the source of the contamination and prevent further transmission.

Health officials urge anyone who has eaten at the LongHorn Steakhouse in Fairview Heights since Sept. 21 and developed symptoms to contact their physician. They also recommend strict handwashing practices to prevent the spread of bacteria, especially after using the restroom and before handling food.

The investigation is ongoing and the health department will provide updates as more information becomes available.