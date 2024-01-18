Shooting at Englewood gas station leaves man hospitalized: police

A man is recovering in the hospital after a heated argument led to a shooting at a gas station in Englewood, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened just after 2:45 p.m. Thursday in the 7100 block of S. Halsted Avenue.

Police say a 23-year-old man was pumping gas when he got into an argument with two other men. It's unknown if they knew each other.

The situation escalated when one of the two men pulled a gun and shot at the 23-year-old, authorities say.

The 23-year-old was shot once in the arm and taken to the University of Chicago. At last check, he is in good condition.

Both suspects took off from the scene on foot and no arrests have been made. The investigation continues.