Man, 25, critically injured after gun goes off in car in Lake View East

A 25-year-old man was critically injured after being accidentally shot in the head early Wednesday in the Lake View East neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Pine Grove Avenue.

According to police, the man was in a vehicle with a 23-year-old woman where they were passing a gun between them. The gun then discharged, striking the man in the head.

Paramedics took the victim to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

The woman was taken into custody and charges are pending.

A gun was recovered from the scene. Area Three detectives are investigating.