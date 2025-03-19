Shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway stops traffic for investigation
CHICAGO - A shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway shut down all northbound lanes for an hour overnight.
The backstory:
Illinois State Police said shots were fired around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of I-94 near 79th Street.
The victim's vehicle was shot twice but no one was injured. The northbound lanes were closed for investigation around 1 a.m. and reopened roughly an hour later.
Police said the shots came from another vehicle but did not provide any more details.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Illinois State Police.