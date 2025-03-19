Expand / Collapse search

Shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway stops traffic for investigation

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  March 19, 2025 8:26am CDT
Chicago
The Brief

    • A shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway late Tuesday night left a vehicle damaged but no one injured. 
    • Northbound lanes were closed for an hour as police investigated.

CHICAGO - A shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway shut down all northbound lanes for an hour overnight.

Dan Ryan Expressway shooting

The backstory:

Illinois State Police said shots were fired around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of I-94 near 79th Street.

The victim's vehicle was shot twice but no one was injured. The northbound lanes were closed for investigation around 1 a.m. and reopened roughly an hour later.

Police said the shots came from another vehicle but did not provide any more details.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Illinois State Police.

