Shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway stops traffic for investigation

A shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway shut down all northbound lanes for an hour overnight.

Illinois State Police said shots were fired around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of I-94 near 79th Street.

The victim's vehicle was shot twice but no one was injured. The northbound lanes were closed for investigation around 1 a.m. and reopened roughly an hour later.

Police said the shots came from another vehicle but did not provide any more details.