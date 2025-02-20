Shooting at Dodge dealership on South Side leaves 2 hospitalized
CHICAGO - Two people are hospitalized after an armed suspect opened fire inside a Dodge car dealership on Chicago's South Side, police said.
What we know:
The incident happened on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of S. Western Avenue.
According to Chicago police, the suspect entered the business, pulled out a gun, and started firing, striking a 20-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman.
The suspect fled before officers arrived.
Shooting reported at Dodge dealership on Chicago's South Side | Photo take by FOX 32's Kasey Chronis
The man was shot multiple times and taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition. The woman suffered a graze wound to her right arm and was also taken to Christ Hospital, where she is in good condition, police said.
What's next:
Further details on the suspect and the incident haven't been released.
The investigation is ongoing. We'll bring more updates as they become available.