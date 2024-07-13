Woman shot on front porch in Joliet, man in custody: police

A woman is hospitalized after being shot while on her front porch in Joliet, according to police.

The incident happened at 9:44 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Joliet Street.

When police arrived, they found the victim, a 39-year-old woman, had been shot in her left leg.

She was treated by paramedics before being transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center. Her injury was deemed non-life-threatening.

Authorities believe the shooting occurred when the woman’s 34-year-old ex-boyfriend fired multiple shots from his vehicle while parked in front of her residence, hitting her in the leg.

Shortly after, police located the suspect’s vehicle at his residence in the 800 block of Julia Avenue.

A perimeter was set up while officers and detectives searched for the suspect, who was later reported to have left the residence in a different vehicle.

Police believed he was heading southbound on I-55, toward Braidwood.

Hours later, at 12 p.m., the suspect's vehicle was found unoccupied near an apartment building in Braidwood. He was later found by police at an acquaintance's apartment and was arrested.

The suspect's identity has not yet been released, as no formal charges have been filed.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with video footage or information on the shooting is urged to contact the Joliet PD Investigations Division at 800-323-6734, or online here to submit an anonymous tip.