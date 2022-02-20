Shooting reported on Chicago's Dan Ryan Expressway, but no victims found

A shooting was reported on Chicago's Dan Ryan Expressway on Sunday, though there were no reports of injuries.

Illinois State Police said that the shots were reported around 4 p.m. on Interstate 94 northbound at 31st Street in Bridgeport.

Earlier on Sunday, a pedestrian was run over and killed on the Dan Ryan near 35th Street.

Anyone with information about these cases is encouraged to call the Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400.

