Shooting reported on Chicago's Dan Ryan Expressway, but no victims found
CHICAGO - A shooting was reported on Chicago's Dan Ryan Expressway on Sunday, though there were no reports of injuries.
Illinois State Police said that the shots were reported around 4 p.m. on Interstate 94 northbound at 31st Street in Bridgeport.
Earlier on Sunday, a pedestrian was run over and killed on the Dan Ryan near 35th Street.
Anyone with information about these cases is encouraged to call the Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400.
