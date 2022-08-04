Shooting reported on Dan Ryan Expressway near 67th Street

Shots were fired on the Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side.

The shooting took place around 8 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 near 67th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

No one was injured in the shooting. All northbound lanes at 71st Street were closed for roughly three hours as police investigated, officials said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Illinois State Police at (847) 294-4400 or email them at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.