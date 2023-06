Traffic was shut down for hours after a shooting was reported Thursday morning on the Stevenson Expressway.

The shooting took place around 2:20 a.m. on I-55 near Kedzie Avenue, according to officials.

No one was hit by the gunfire but northbound lanes were closed for a couple of hours as police investigated.

The lanes were reopened just before 5 a.m.

Illinois State Police are investigating.