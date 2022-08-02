Shootout in Little Italy leaves 4 wounded, including security guard

A security guard was among four men who were wounded during a shootout Monday night in the Little Italy neighborhood.

Two men, ages 23 and 21, were exchanging gunfire with a 19-year-old man around 10:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 14th Street, police said.

A 37-year-old security guard who was on the premises also drew his weapon and opened fire at one of the gunman who was shooting in his direction, according to police.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The 19-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he is listed in critical condition, police said.

The security guard was shot once in the arm and grazed by gunfire on the head, officials said. He was taken to University of Illinois Hospital where he is in good condition.

The 21-year-old man was shot in the thigh, and the 23-year-old man was struck in the thigh and knee, police said.They were both taken to Stroger Hospital where they were listed in good condition.

The three men who started the shootout are in police custody and multiple guns were recovered from the scene.

Area Three detectives are investigating. Charges are pending.