Elgin barber generates buzz on TikTok with eye-opening transformations

A barber from Elgin is making a name for himself thanks to TikTok.

Emilio Chavez, who’s just 22 years old, has been cutting hair for seven years already. But he said his Tiktok posts, under the handle @shortyblends, have transformed his business the way his haircuts have transformed his clients.

"I just wanted to showcase my haircuts.. what I could do for people," said Chavez, who co-owns Ace Hair Styles on Division Street in Elgin. "I didn’t expect it to do like it did. I got a lot of clients through the door. I mean, I’m on the news right now, I never expected it, you know."

Chavez has become the go-to guy for men with long unruly hair, who are looking for a style.

"First I have to look at his face, like his face structure, because that matters a lot when structuring a haircut," said Chavez. "And hair texture as well, all that matters, even the type of person he is, for a good haircut."

He said sometimes the men hear about him, but often it’s the girlfriend. He’s had clients drive three hours, not just for a haircut, but for a totally new look.

"I’m looking for something fresh that helps me stand out more," said Daniel, who came in looking a bit scruffy with bangs covering his eyes, and hair well below his chin. But an hour later, his face was framed with a stylish new cut. And a formidable pile of hair left behind on the floor.

Chavez said he started out cutting his own hair in high school when he was just 16, and never anticipated making such a splash.

"I get new clients every single day, just from TikTok," he said.

His videos have given a lot of clients the courage to try something new.