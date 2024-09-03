Shot of Art Chicago puts unique spin on creative expression

If you’re looking to try something new on a date night, friends' night out or even for a child’s birthday party, A Shot of Art could be just the place.

Located in West Town, it’s billed as a space "where art meets fun," offering interactive art experiences for all ages and skill levels.

"All of our experiences are designed like team experiences, so you are working together," said art instructor Kat Noughton.

One example is spin art. Yes, just like the spin art you did as a kid only on a much larger scale.

"We do a bunch of different ways of combining the paint onto the canvas, and we give it a good spin. It’s super mesmerizing," she said.

Another popular activity is making "fluid bears".

"We stack our three colors into that one cup, and then you’re going to take that cup and pour it on the head of this (plaster) bear-and all three colors start dripping down. I think this is one of the visually most stunning things that we do here" Noughton added.

"Everybody gets their own bear.T hey get to pick out your own colors."

Smocks and shoe covers are provided because the paint is flying.

You can make a reservation at ShotOfArt.com