A pair of Chicago police officers were shot at Wednesday night in the Gresham neighborhood.

The two officers were outside, trying stop a domestic dispute around 9:14 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Aberdeen Street when a gunman fired shots at them from down the street, police said.

No was struck in the shooting and police officers did not return fire, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

